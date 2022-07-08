Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,711 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after acquiring an additional 683,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $947,274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,992,000 after acquiring an additional 226,177 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 44.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.66. The company has a market cap of $191.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

