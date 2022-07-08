Orca Investment Management LLC Has $364,000 Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,165,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,431,000 after purchasing an additional 284,554 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 518.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,973,000 after purchasing an additional 173,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,547,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 223,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 125,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $137.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $142.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

