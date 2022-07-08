Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$370.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.97 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.60-$10.00 EPS.

Shares of OXM opened at $89.21 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $110.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on OXM shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 28.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

