Palladium Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 30,906 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of BorgWarner worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 50,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average is $40.00. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.38.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

