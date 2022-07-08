Palladium Partners LLC Has $12.98 Million Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Jabil worth $12,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on JBL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

In related news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average is $60.16. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.50%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

