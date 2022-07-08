Palladium Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 32,892 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,892 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.74.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $182.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 82.84 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

