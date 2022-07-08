Palladium Partners LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up 1.0% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $22,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,626,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,649 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 2,365,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,923 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,511,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 585,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,917,000 after acquiring an additional 95,485 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 558,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $50.66 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.41 and a one year high of $51.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.69.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.