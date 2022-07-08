Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.4% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $1,386,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.66.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $522.68. 13,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,031. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $499.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.06.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total value of $2,880,170.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,830,477.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,789 shares of company stock valued at $420,096,261. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.