Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $122.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,547,000 after buying an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 524,219 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 878,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,454,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,365,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 13.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 700,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,705,000 after purchasing an additional 83,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $87.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.87. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $74.46 and a twelve month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.29%. The business had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -254.55%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

