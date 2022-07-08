Parachute (PAR) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $328,129.12 and $64,676.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 37.9% against the dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00026103 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,599,675 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

