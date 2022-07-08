Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Increased to C$42.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.75.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Shares of Park Lawn stock traded up C$0.87 on Friday, hitting C$34.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,041. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$31.05 and a 52-week high of C$42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.00.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.