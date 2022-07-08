ParkinGo Price Tops $0.0076 on Top Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 74.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $153,947.64 and $290.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,548.29 or 0.99983350 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00042722 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00024184 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

