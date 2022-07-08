PBMares Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,046,000 after purchasing an additional 168,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,103,021,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Caterpillar by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after acquiring an additional 643,392 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.53.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $180.28 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.29 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.