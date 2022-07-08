PBMares Wealth Management LLC Buys 90 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,067,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.18.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $212.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.48. The company has a market cap of $133.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.