PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $723,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average is $64.14.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

