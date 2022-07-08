PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,479 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 0.8% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

NYSE PM opened at $94.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

