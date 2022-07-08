Pembina Pipeline Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.163 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 86.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.2%.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

