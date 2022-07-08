Penbrook Management LLC Reduces Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Penbrook Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 117.5% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 563,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,868,000 after buying an additional 304,571 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter worth about $4,762,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.3% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $24.10 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $32.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.61). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -204.69%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CEQP. StockNews.com cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.