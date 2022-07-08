Penbrook Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Penbrook Management LLC lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.1% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $216.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.77 and its 200 day moving average is $218.18. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.