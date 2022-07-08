Penbrook Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,885,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth $143,000.

Shares of SBGI opened at $20.75 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $33.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $2.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 3.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBGI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

