Penbrook Management LLC Takes $480,000 Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVE. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.27.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 2.46.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.084 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

