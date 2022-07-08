PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $170.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $148.78 and a one year high of $177.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.47.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

