Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. Performant Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $198.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.08 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Performant Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Performant Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

