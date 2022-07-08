Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised Perpetual Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Perpetual Energy stock opened at C$1.16 on Monday. Perpetual Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.66 million and a P/E ratio of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Perpetual Energy ( TSE:PMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$24.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perpetual Energy will post -0.2255932 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Linda Lee Mckean sold 26,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total value of C$41,875.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 990,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,569,467. Also, Senior Officer Jeff Green sold 71,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total value of C$94,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$756,524.65.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

