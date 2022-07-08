Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PAHGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.21) to GBX 385 ($4.66) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.18) to GBX 470 ($5.69) in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of PAHGF stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

