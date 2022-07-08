PharmaCielo (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Rating) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 2,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 17,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.

Get PharmaCielo alerts:

PharmaCielo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCLOF)

PharmaCielo Ltd., together with its subsidiary, cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, tetrahydrocannabinol, and related products. The company also offers telemedicine software. It serves health and wellness product manufacturers, pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies in Canada and Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.