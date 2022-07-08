Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $25.80

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.80, but opened at $24.82. Pharvaris shares last traded at $24.53, with a volume of 92 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PHVS shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Novo Holdings A S boosted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 97,378 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pharvaris by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,908,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,382,000 after buying an additional 24,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 23.6% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 57,694 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

