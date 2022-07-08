Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Cut by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $94.99 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

