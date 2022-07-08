Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,156 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.31.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,635. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.10.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.