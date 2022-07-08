PhoenixDAO 24 Hour Volume Hits $28,133.00 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $507,813.66 and approximately $28,133.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,771.22 or 1.00017036 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002698 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000,000 coins. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

