Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.47 and last traded at $25.55. 11,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 716,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Phreesia from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The firm had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $66,726.63. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 115,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $126,705.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,880.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Phreesia by 5,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

