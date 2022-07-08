Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Trading Up 6.7%

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Rating) shares were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 116,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 174,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on PILBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08.

Pilbara Minerals Limited explores for, develops, and operates mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

