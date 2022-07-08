PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Trading Down 0.3%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $96.51 and last traded at $96.67. Approximately 74,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 66,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.94.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.33 and its 200-day moving average is $103.28.

Get PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 105,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 52,754 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 96,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 78,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 19,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.