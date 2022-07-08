Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,930 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 136,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 28,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,111,448.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,897,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 669,934 shares of company stock valued at $12,405,181. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $20.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.21. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $77.92.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.