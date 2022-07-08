Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $11.10 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $16.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the period.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

