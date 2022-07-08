Piper Sandler Cuts OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Price Target to $33.00

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler to $33.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut OFG Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.22. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 26.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon bought 19,215 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $499,782.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 19.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

