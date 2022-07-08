Piper Sandler Lowers Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Price Target to $28.00

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $28.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HTH. StockNews.com lowered Hilltop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Hilltop from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $27.33 on Monday. Hilltop has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $38.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). Hilltop had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $316.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

