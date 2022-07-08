Piper Sandler Lowers Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target to $24.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VNO. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE:VNO opened at $30.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.29. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 326.16%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Seeyond boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 306.4% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

