Piper Sandler Trims Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Target Price to $45.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MC. UBS Group lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

MC stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.24. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.46.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $302.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.42 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Moelis & Company by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

