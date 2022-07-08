Piper Sandler Trims Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price to $210.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $293.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Netflix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark lowered Netflix from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered Netflix to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $347.03.

NFLX stock opened at $189.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.21. The company has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,101 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

