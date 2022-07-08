Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at UBS Group

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.57% from the company’s current price.

PAGP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.57 and a beta of 1.74.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.31). Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 12,307,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,803,000 after purchasing an additional 33,247 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Plains GP by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,007 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Plains GP by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,707,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,592,000 after acquiring an additional 39,380 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,128,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Plains GP by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,094,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,740,000 after acquiring an additional 747,435 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

