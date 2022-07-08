Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading 2.3% Higher

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.82. 17,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,441,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth $2,793,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at $2,661,000. 29.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

