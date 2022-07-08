Pollen Street Secured Lending Plc (PSSL.L) (LON:PSSL) Trading Up 0.2%

Pollen Street Secured Lending Plc (PSSL.L) (LON:PSSL – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 862 ($10.44) and last traded at GBX 862 ($10.44). Approximately 3,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 195,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 860 ($10.41).
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 862 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 862. The firm has a market capitalization of £637.95 million and a PE ratio of 17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10, a current ratio of 70.15 and a quick ratio of 7.37.
Pollen Street Secured Lending Plc (PSSL.L) Company Profile (LON:PSSL)
