Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for $1.31 or 0.00005958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and $157,630.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00109222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.95 or 0.00523468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00032533 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,330 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.