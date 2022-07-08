Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.24 and last traded at $52.24. 1,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 63,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.93.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.77). The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.