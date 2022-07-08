Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -670.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $20.12.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.19 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Primo Water’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently -1,400.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Primo Water by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Primo Water by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

