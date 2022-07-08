Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
NYSE PGZ opened at $12.80 on Friday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $16.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
