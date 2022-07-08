Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

NYSE PGZ opened at $12.80 on Friday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $16.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 63,082 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.