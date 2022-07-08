Project Pai Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,738.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $1,738.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,808,813,510 coins and its circulating supply is 1,605,722,709 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

