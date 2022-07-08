ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.75

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.75 and last traded at C$8.99, with a volume of 9587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.22.

The company has a market cap of C$64.69 million and a P/E ratio of -458.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.33.

Get ProMIS Neurosciences alerts:

ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eugene Warren Williams bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$64,285.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,503,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,093,335.62. Insiders have purchased 544,309 shares of company stock valued at $76,049 in the last ninety days.

About ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.