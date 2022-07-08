Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) is Orca Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Orca Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial accounts for about 3.0% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Shares of PRU opened at $96.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.25 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

